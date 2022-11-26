Critical Analysis: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) and WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WeWork and Spirit Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.81 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital $608.39 million 9.56 $171.70 million $1.90 21.92

Spirit Realty Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Spirit Realty Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WeWork and Spirit Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

WeWork presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 174.85%. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $46.45, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Given WeWork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

Risk & Volatility

WeWork has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85% Spirit Realty Capital 37.70% 6.16% 3.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats WeWork on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

