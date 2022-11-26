Critical Comparison: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 2 1 4 0 2.29 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus target price of $97.14, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 120.69%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.5% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 35.53% 83.91% 35.09% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and 5E Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $2.86 billion 9.24 $585.45 million $10.78 8.59 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million N/A N/A

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives, as well as ingredient in manufacturing of gunpowder. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops, including corn, rice, sugar, soybean, and wheat; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts; and other fertilizers and blends. The company operates in Chile, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

