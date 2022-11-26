DA Davidson Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $11.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.31. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.