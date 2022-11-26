David Loren Neuhauser Sells 250,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.89), for a total value of £187,500 ($221,709.83).

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, David Loren Neuhauser sold 250,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.85), for a total value of £180,000 ($212,841.43).

On Friday, November 18th, David Loren Neuhauser sold 109,073 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.91), for a total value of £83,986.21 ($99,309.70).

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

LON JSE opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.83) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £318.88 million and a PE ratio of 1,404.00.

Jadestone Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Jadestone Energy from GBX 125 ($1.48) to GBX 105 ($1.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Articles

