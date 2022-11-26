Dawson James Comments on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Dawson James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $241.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

