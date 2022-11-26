Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

