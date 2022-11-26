dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTLGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

DNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.08. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.65 and a one year high of C$17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

