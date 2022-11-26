dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock.
DNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.
dentalcorp Price Performance
Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.08. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.65 and a one year high of C$17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
