Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUE opened at €32.60 ($33.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($43.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.