Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($12.42) to GBX 1,200 ($14.19) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($14.90) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.96) to GBX 1,275 ($15.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,304.38 ($15.42).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,341 ($15.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,764.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,193.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.28).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.