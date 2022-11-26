Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $151.33 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $153.91. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after buying an additional 1,941,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

