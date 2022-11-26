Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

