Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $494.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,525.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,220,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,263,391.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $33,234.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,220,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,263,391.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 140,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,170 and have sold 51,997 shares valued at $801,580. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 191.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

