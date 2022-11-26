DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Cut by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $114.78 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

