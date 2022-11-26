eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 80,546 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.4 %

EBAY stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -409.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

