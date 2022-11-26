Echelon Wealth Partners Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

HTL opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.96 million and a PE ratio of 48.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.55.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

