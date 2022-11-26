Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 180,566 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,566 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

