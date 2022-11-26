Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $179,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,230 shares of company stock worth $18,484,217. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $271.92. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.