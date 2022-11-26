Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 17,759 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 801.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 106.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 214,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 664,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 191,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF opened at $108.62 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

