Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 715 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $128.66. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.