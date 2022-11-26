Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 9,555 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

