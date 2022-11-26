Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 46.6% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.90 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

