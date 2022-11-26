Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $90.96 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

