Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

NDAQ stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

