Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 62,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 655,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 62,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.