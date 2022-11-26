Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 87,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

