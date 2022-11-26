Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 175.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $346,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.