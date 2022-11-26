Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Splunk by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.03.

SPLK opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

