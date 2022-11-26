Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 266,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

