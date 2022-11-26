Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $116.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

