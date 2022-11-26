Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 155 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7 %

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

ECL opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.