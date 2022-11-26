Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 93,857 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 212,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

