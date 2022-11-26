electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Joseph P. Errico Acquires 75,000 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,243,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,471.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
electroCore Trading Up 9.0 %
ECOR opened at $0.33 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
