Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

LLY opened at $365.25 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.51. The company has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

