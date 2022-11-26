Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,321 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

About Enbridge

Shares of ENB opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.