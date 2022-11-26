EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ENS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in EnerSys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 185,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.