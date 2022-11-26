Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50. Enova International has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.25 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 27.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.