Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $319.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

