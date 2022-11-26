Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guess’, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

GES has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 4.58%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Guess’ by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 206.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 7.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

