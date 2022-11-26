Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.25). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.46. Immunome has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

