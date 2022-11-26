Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.25). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.
IMNM opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.46. Immunome has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
