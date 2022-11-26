Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.25). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.46. Immunome has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Immunome Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.