Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Super Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Super Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Super Group Stock Down 10.8 %

Institutional Trading of Super Group

NYSE:SGHC opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Super Group has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Super Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 101.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Super Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

