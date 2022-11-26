Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

WTRG stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

