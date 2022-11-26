Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $20.34 or 0.00122613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $173.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,585.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00467171 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023528 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00835682 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00687660 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006015 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00242675 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00252472 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.