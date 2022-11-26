ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on December 7th

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2289 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.3 %

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.