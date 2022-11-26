Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$61.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

TSE EIF opened at C$48.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

