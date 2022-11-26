Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,282 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

