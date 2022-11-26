Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,434 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FATE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63,223 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink set a $64.00 target price on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Fate Therapeutics Profile

FATE opened at $19.83 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

