Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Target stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
