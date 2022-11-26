Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 549 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

