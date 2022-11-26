Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $383.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.