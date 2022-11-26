FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

